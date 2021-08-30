checkAd

Entertainment Marketing Executive Amy Tunick Joins National CineMedia (NCM) as Company’s First Chief Marketing Officer

National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., today announced that Amy Tunick has joined the company in the newly created role of SVP, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to lead its integrated marketing team. She will oversee NCM’s brand strategy, creative development, marketing solutions, consumer marketing, studio relations and public relations, working collaboratively across the organization to drive innovation and strengthen the company’s connections with consumers, brands and agencies.

Amy Tunick joins NCM as Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

As NCM’s first CMO, Tunick joins the company at a crucial time with audiences returning to cinemas nationwide and marketers currently looking to recharge their media plans after an 18-month hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. She brings over two decades of agency, brand and media experience working with Fortune 100 and 500 advertisers on multichannel campaigns including branded content, talent, experiential marketing, cause marketing and entertainment partnerships. She is based in New York.

Throughout Tunick’s career, she has overseen integrated marketing and PR initiatives at prominent media and entertainment companies and agencies. Previously at WarnerMedia, she led a 15-person team implementing custom cross-platform campaigns for domestic and global advertisers at CNN while overseeing operations and strategy for Courageous, CNN’s brand studio. She also led event marketing for the News ad sales division and produced CNN’s upfront event from 2018-2020.

Prior to WarnerMedia, she spent nearly 15 years as a senior leader on the agency side of the advertising business. As President of WPP’s Grey Activation & PR, she led a 40-person team developing and executing integrated brand-building campaigns via experiential activations, partnerships, promotions, influencers and earned media tied to pop culture. Tunick contributed to 30 Cannes Lion wins for Grey Group. Throughout her career, she has worked with advertisers across categories, such as Canon, the National Park Service, Coca-Cola, Hulu, Procter & Gamble, Walgreens, BMW and Pfizer, among many others.

Additionally, Tunick is a founding member of Chief, a private network focusing on connecting and supporting female leaders pursuing and entering the C-Suite and other senior leadership positions. She began her career in the legendary mailroom agent trainee program at the William Morris Agency.

Said Tunick of her role at NCM: “I am thrilled to be joining National CineMedia at this pivotal time. I look forward to helping advertisers drive growth of their brands as moviegoers return to theaters. Audiences value the big-screen experience and there are outstanding opportunities for brands to creatively market to consumers. I am excited to help our clients take full advantage of NCM’s offering.”

Scott Felenstein, President of Sales, Marketing & Partnerships at NCM, said: “Amy’s two decades of experience includes developing and executing countless successful, profit-driving integrated marketing initiatives. She is an exemplary leader driven by how entertainment, culture and technology come together to form marketing content that pays dividends for brands. We welcome her to NCM’s senior leadership team and look forward to the many new creative ideas she will share to drive business for our advertising clients while engaging moviegoers.”

About National CineMedia, Inc.

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., we unite brands with the power of movies and engage movie fans anytime and anywhere. NCM’s Noovie pre-show is presented exclusively in 51 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC, LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,800 screens in over 1,600 theaters in 195 Designated Market Areas (all of the top 50). NCM Digital and Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) go beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online, mobile, and place-based marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) owns a 48.2% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.

