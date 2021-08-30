Legend Biotech to Participate in the 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, will participate in the 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10. Ying Huang, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 8:45 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Legend Biotech website at https://investors.legendbiotech.com.