Fubo Gaming, Ak-Chin Indian Community Announce Completion of Market Access Agreement in Arizona for Forthcoming Mobile Fubo Sportsbook

The agreement marks Fubo Gaming’s fifth market access agreement following Pennsylvania (via The Cordish Companies), New Jersey and Indiana (via Caesars Entertainment) and Iowa (via Casino Queen). Fubo Sportsbook remains on track to launch in the fourth quarter, subject to requisite regulatory approvals in each jurisdiction.

Fubo Gaming, a subsidiary of leading sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), announced it has secured a market access agreement in Arizona for its forthcoming Fubo Sportsbook mobile app via the Ak-Chin Indian Community. The Ak-Chin Indian Community was awarded a special license to provide online sports betting via a mobile app, accessible within the state of Arizona, on Friday, August 27.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ak-Chin for a market access agreement in Arizona," said Scott Butera, president, Fubo Gaming. "Our comprehensive sports entertainment experience is envisioned to combine real-money wagering with fuboTV's live sports offering for a seamless user experience enabling consumers to wager while they watch. Arizonans are passionate professional and collegiate sports fans who we believe will enjoy the market defining Fubo Sportsbook."

As sports fans crave more interaction and engagement between their viewing and betting experiences, Fubo Sportsbook aims to encapsulate the two through a differentiated and industry-first integration of streaming and sports wagering. Through Fubo Sportsbook, fuboTV intends to integrate real money wagering with its expansive live sports offering, creating an interactive omniscreen entertainment ecosystem in which the wagering app automatically syncs with users’ interests and viewing. Fubo Sportsbook intends to combine data from both the betting and streaming platforms, leveraging fuboTV’s first-party user behavior data to understand consumers’ viewing preferences and recommend relevant bets, turning passive viewers into active, engaged participants.

“This agreement marks another monumental step in our journey to bringing Fubo Sportsbook to consumers, expanding our sportsbook’s reach to at least five states,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “We’re committed to meeting sports fans where they are and delivering what they truly want — a more personalized, interactive sports entertainment experience, all within the fuboTV ecosystem.”