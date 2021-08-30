checkAd

DoubleVerify To Acquire EMEA-Based Ad Verification Company, Meetrics

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Meetrics GmbH (“Meetrics”, the “Acquisition”), a leading European ad verification company headquartered in Berlin, Germany, in an all-cash transaction. The Meetrics sales, product and engineering teams will continue to operate from offices in EMEA, fortifying and expanding DV commercial operations in the region. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

Meetrics was founded in 2008 in Berlin and has evolved into a leading Europe-based ad verification player – offering comprehensive media quality measurement and solutions, across viewability, fraud, and brand safety and suitability. Meetrics is the only European player that has established official ad verification measurement partnerships with the traditionally “walled gardens,” including Google and Facebook. Moreover, the company’s core solutions are accredited by the Media Rating Council – a testament to the strength of its technology and effectiveness of its products. Today, Meetrics serves more than 80 customers across 23 countries in Europe.

“DV’s mission is to make digital advertising stronger, safer and more secure, giving global brands clarity and confidence in their digital investments,” said Mark Zagorski, DoubleVerify CEO. “Our strategy in support of this mission is to verify everywhere – across channels, formats, platforms and geographies. The Meetrics transaction fully supports this approach and bolsters our operating footprint in EMEA, adding experienced sales, product and engineering teams and tenured customer relationships that will continue to help accelerate the growth of our international business.”

“The entire Meetrics team is thrilled to join forces with DoubleVerify – a rapidly expanding, global organization with a best-in-class verification offering,” said Dr. Philipp von Hilgers, Co-founder and Managing Director of Meetrics. “Integrating Meetrics’ technology and expertise with DV’s global platform will accelerate our efforts to power media quality and performance for leading brands in the region.”

“Since 2008, Meetrics has established itself as a leading, Europe-focused ad verification company,” said Dr. Max von Hilgers, Co-founder and Managing Director of Meetrics. “Through integration with DoubleVerify, we anticipate scaling our solution to better service our customers, while driving even greater positive impact throughout the ecosystem.”

For additional information, please refer to the Meetrics Acquisition investor presentation in the Recent News & Events section of the Company’s investor relations site.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

About Meetrics

Meetrics has been a European leader in online ad verification since 2008 – contributing to a more transparent and effective digital ecosystem. The company offers comprehensive media quality measurement and solutions, including viewability, brand safety and suitability, audience verification and ad fraud prevention. Meetrics was the first European company to be accredited by the Media Rating Council (MRC) for Sophisticated Invalid Traffic Detection (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, and in-app viewability measurement for video and display environments. The company is a global measurement partner of Google and Facebook. Leading brands rely on Meetrics to maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of their digital campaigns.

