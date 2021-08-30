checkAd

Sports Illustrated Media Group Shows Fastest Growth in History; Jumps 5 spots on Comscore and now ranks #6 Across Sports Media in the United States, Grows 293% Year Over Year

Maven (OTC: MVEN) today reported that its sports media vertical, Sports Illustrated Media Group is now the fastest growing sports property in the United States according to Comscore, and ranks #6 across sports media with more than 42 million monthly users. The vertical has grown nearly 300% in the last year.

SI Media Group is a collective of leading online sports brands anchored by Sports Illustrated (SI.com), and inclusive of The Spun, FanNation, Hockey News, Morning Read, and Athlon Sports. Notably, SI Media Group ranks #6 in total unique visitor traffic for 13+ and 18+ age groups; the ranking is based on a combined view of users across desktop and mobile devices. SI Media Group climbed four spots on the Comscore list, ranking #10 in June 2021. “With 293% growth in unique visitors year over year, the change in ranking validates our strategy of premium storytelling, robust local team coverage, brand partnerships and serving consumers’ insatiable appetite for breaking sports news,” said Ross Levinsohn, CEO of Maven and Sports Illustrated.

Maven also saw substantial growth across its portfolio of assets, including The Street, HubPages, and more than 200 other brands. Maven jumped 24 spots on the Comscore 100 to number 66 overall with more than 61 million monthly users. The growth over the past year has created unique marketing opportunities for advertisers and partners. “The fantastic momentum for the SI Media Group and Maven allows our advertisers to reach an audience of sporting enthusiasts and influencers at scale," said Avi Zimak, Maven’s Chief Revenue Officer.

Source: Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 13+ and 18+. Total Digital Audience – August 2021, U.S. Based on SI.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the Sports Category.

About Maven:

Maven is a modern media company that leverages superior technology, iconic brands, and marketing expertise to deliver highly relevant content and experiences that consumers love. Maven is publicly traded under the ticker symbol “MVEN.” To learn more, visit www.maven.io.

About Sports Illustrated:

Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams and fans worldwide. SI’s award-winning media enterprise brings powerful storytelling to life across platforms ranging from Emmy-winning video to the monthly print magazine with a 67-year heritage. Get in-depth features, probing profiles, and iconic and beloved photography from the best writers and photojournalists in the game at SI.com. In July, the American Society of Magazine Editors announced that SI won Best Sports and Fitness Cover in their 2021 contest with "Empty Arena.”




