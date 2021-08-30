Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today announced that Dennis R. Glass, president and CEO, will transition roles following the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders planned for next May, becoming the chairman of the board. Ellen G. Cooper, currently executive vice president, chief investment officer, head of Enterprise Risk and the Annuity Solutions group, will succeed Glass as president and CEO following the 2022 Annual Meeting. Cooper will also join the board at that time. Additionally, William H. Cunningham will become the lead independent director upon Glass becoming the board chair.

Lincoln Financial Group announces executive leadership succession: Ellen Cooper (pictured) to be appointed president and CEO following 2022 Annual Meeting. At that time, current president and CEO Dennis Glass will transition to board chair. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The board has engaged in thoughtful long-term succession planning, and today’s announcement demonstrates the strength of that process as well as our depth of talent at the executive level to drive the Company’s continued growth and success,” said William Cunningham, Lincoln’s current board chair. “Ellen is an outstanding executive who is well-prepared to assume the role of president and CEO and continue to execute the sound strategy that she has played an important role in developing.”

Cooper, 56, is a seasoned Lincoln executive with broad and deep life insurance industry experience. She joined Lincoln in 2012 as executive vice president and chief investment officer, and subsequently added the roles of head of Enterprise Risk and more recently, head of the Annuity Solutions group. During her tenure, she has been instrumental in developing and executing on the general and separate account investment strategy, overseeing over $300 billion in assets and managing the Corporation’s industry leading hedge program. She has also expanded her leadership role to include responsibility for Lincoln’s enterprise risk management function and was recently named head of the Corporation’s market-leading Annuity Solutions business. In addition to her other roles, Cooper is a member of the Lincoln Financial Foundation Board.