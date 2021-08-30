Resonant to Present at 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on September 13th

Resonant management is scheduled to host a virtual fireside chat for registered event attendees, guided by Kevin Dede, Senior Technology Analyst at H.C. Wainwright, as follows:

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things, today announced that management will present at the 23 rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference taking place September 13 th to 15 th , 2021.

Date: Monday, September 13, 2021

Time: 7:00 a.m. Eastern time (4:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: Virtual Fireside Chat

A live webcast and archive of the fireside chat will be available for 90 days using the webcast link above. Management will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day. To schedule a one-on-one or for more information on the conference, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our WaveX design software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant’s disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant’s fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications.

To learn more about Resonant, view the series of videos published on its website that explain Resonant's technologies and market positioning:

For more information, please visit www.resonant.com.