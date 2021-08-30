Consolidated Water Declares Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share.



The cash dividend is payable October 29, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2021.