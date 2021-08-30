checkAd

MT Højgaard Holding A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 23-27 August 2021:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 74,470 191.67 14,273,921
23. august 2021
24. august 2021
25. august 2021
26. august 2021
27. august 2021 		100
50
50
50
100 		223.50
222.40
221.00
225.00
232.95 		22,350
11,120
11,050
11,250
23,295
Accumulated under the programme 74,820 14,352,986

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 23 to 27 August 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 74,820 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.961% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments





