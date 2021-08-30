checkAd

Bridgeline Expands Investment in BigCommerce Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 14:30  |  13   |   |   

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that they are heavily investing in their Hawksearch BigCommerce Integration to expand their offering for BigCommerce users.

With over thirty BigCommerce implementations of Hawksearch, Bridgeline has invested in a dedicated Partner Resource and the development of new features to build growth for the platform's user base.

Hawksearch is an AI-powered search, personalization, and recommendations app that optimizes the online buying experience for both B2C and B2C. Hawksearch has been a preferred BigCommerce technology partner since 2019. In addition to Hawksearch's current traffic builder tool, Bridgeline's product development team has integrated WooRank’s suite of SEO tools to further increase traffic and revenue for Hawksearch’s BigCommerce user-base.

This new SEO functionality complements the previously released “Unit of Measure Conversion Logic” that is featured in all Hawksearch implementations on BigCommerce.

"We're excited to strengthen our commitment to our BigCommerce partnership by developing new revenue growth opportunities for their user-base," says Ari Kahn, CEO at Bridgeline.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:
Danielle Erwin
VP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bridgeline Expands Investment in BigCommerce Partnership WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that they are heavily investing in their Hawksearch BigCommerce Integration to expand …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
KBC Group: KBC Bank Ireland sells substantially all of its remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio
CNH Industrial signs agreement to acquire excavator manufacturer Sampierana S.p.A
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
Adevinta (ASA): Q2 2021 interim report 
Goliath Drills 35.72 Meters* Grading 6.37 g/t Gold Equivalent (4.46 g/t Au and 122.13 g/t Ag) at ...
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
ContextVision: Assessing a Digital Pathology spin-off with a listing on Euronext Growth
ValOre Expands 2021 Drill Program to Test High-Grade PGE Discoveries:
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...