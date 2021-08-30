180 Life Sciences Corp. CEO James Woody, MD, PhD Issues Letter to Stockholders

checkAd

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF, the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with its lead indication in Phase 2b clinical trial, focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, today released the following letter to stockholders from its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. James Woody.

Dear Fellow Stockholder,

As you may recall, I previously authored a letter to you at the end of March 2021. I continue to believe ongoing communications with our stockholders is a foundational responsibility of being a public company; therefore, I wanted to take this opportunity to speak with you today.

Since my March letter, we have been hard at work further extinguishing legacy merger related issues and strengthening our balance sheet. I am pleased to report that we have been successful on both fronts. The $11.6M private placement that we completed in February 2021 allowed us to clean up our balance sheet, negotiate down and pay off a significant amount of our liabilities that we had been carrying from the business combination. Additionally, our capitalization table has been cleared of all convertible debt.

With the successful completion of a $15M private placement just last week, we have never been better positioned to execute on our stated business plan, including accelerating some of our clinical trials which are not funded by grants. Further, as you are aware, due to the legacy issues, we were delayed in filing our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. We have since filed both of these periodic reports, regained complete compliance with Nasdaq, and filed our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 on a timely basis. Going forward, we don’t expect to have any delays in our financial reporting and we are in the process of strengthening our accounting and financial reporting team.

Since my last letter to you, we have also gained increased visibility in the capital markets by our inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index on June 28, 2021.

Before I give you an update on our pipeline, I’d like to mention that our team has grown since my last communication. In recent months, we have amassed a high-quality group of professionals to complement our board of directors. In July 2021, we welcomed Pamela Marrone, PhD, Frank Knuettel II, MBA, Russell T. Ray, MBA and Teresa DeLuca MD, MBA to our board.  

