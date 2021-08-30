checkAd

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Names Michael Lopez Senior Vice President, Environmental, Social and Governance

Experienced former Hewlett Packard Enterprise executive to lead global retailer's sustainability, community giving and inclusion and diversity efforts

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories, today announced the appointment of Michael Lopez as its Senior Vice President, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). In this newly created role, Mr. Lopez is responsible for leading Abercrombie & Fitch Co.'s sustainability, community giving, and inclusion and diversity functions as the company looks to broaden these ongoing efforts and embed the ESG strategy into its business operations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. His proven experience across ESG functions will be vital as we look to further expand and align the important efforts of our sustainability, community giving, and inclusion and diversity teams." said Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. "Over the past several years, we have been on a journey to expand our ESG efforts in order to provide an inclusive experience for our customers and associates and have a positive impact on our global communities. We look forward to Michael's thought leadership as we build on this work."

Mr. Lopez joins Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), a global, edge-to-cloud Platform-as-a-Service company, where he served as its Chief Diversity Officer. In that role, he was responsible for diversifying the workforce and driving strategies that fostered an inclusive experience for HPE employees. Throughout his career, Mr. Lopez has held various leadership positions in inclusion and diversity, government relations, public affairs, international relations and human resources across companies such as Goldman Sachs, Jefferies & Company and Alcoa. Mr. Lopez is also an active member of the Human Rights Campaign and serves on the organization's business advisory council.

In his new position, Mr. Lopez will be a member of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.'s Executive Steering Committee and will report directly to Chief Human Resources Officer Holly May.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
A&F cautions that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained herein or made by management or spokespeople of A&F involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties related to the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and the factors disclosed in “ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS” of A&F’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, in some cases have affected, and in the future could affect, the company’s financial performance and could cause actual results for fiscal 2021 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any of the forward-looking statements included in this press release or otherwise made by management.

