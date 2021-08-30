checkAd

Daxor Corporation Reports a 26.5 Percent Rise in Diagnostic Sales Revenue in Form N-CSR Filing for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Company forecasts further increase in sales driven by new distributor agreements

Oak Ridge, TN, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, announces today it filed Form N-CSR disclosing its schedule of portfolio holdings for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

The Company’s increase in revenue of 26.5% in the Company’s diagnostic division, represents strong strides in the commercialization of its BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer and eight additional accounts. In addition, the filing noted that Daxor’s next-generation point-of-care analyzers utilizing patent-pending fluorescence technology are on track for production as funded by the U.S. Department of Defense and slated for release in 2022. Updates on the initiation of a National Institutes of Health multicenter prospective randomized control trial in heart failure management utilizing Daxor’s technology were also given. “Daxor’s research trial at the VA Hospital System is in excellent shape”, noted Chief Scientific Officer Jonathan Feldschuh. “We are excited to update shareholders that this landmark trial has begun and enrollment is on track.”

Revenue growth was driven by a combination of the sale and leasing of capital equipment and orders for the single-use blood volume diagnostics kits for critical care and heart failure management as well as other indications and additionally by orders from the U.S. Department of Defense as well as third-party companies contracting with Daxor to conduct blood volume analysis on their products. Management also noted that eight new accounts had been opened since the start of the year in a variety of avenues including purchase, lease, reference lab use, and research.

“I am pleased to announce continued double-digit growth as we remain focused on accelerating our commercialization strategy despite the ongoing challenges from COVID-19,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor. “To amplify the reach of our products, two new distributor agreements have been signed to drive usage in hospitals not covered by our own reps. We project having a sales team of internal and external reps of over 50 for the second half of this year now that onboarding is mostly complete. This multi-channel distribution model spearheaded by Daxor team leader Jean Oertel is anticipated to increase our sales and facilitate further awareness, adoption and integration of our much needed and valuable test for use in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions for both inpatient and outpatient care.” In recognition of its accelerating sales program, the company announces that Jean Oertel has been named Senior Vice President of Commercialization.

