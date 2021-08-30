Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (FLES) Launches AutoParts4Less.com

The 4Less automotive marketplace is a platform created entirely for a diverse group of trusted sellers from across the world to market and sell a wide range of automotive equipment for cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats and RVs. Approved sellers will include auto parts retailers, warehouse distributors, and manufacturers for cars, trucks, commercial vehicles and specialty vehicles such as motorcycles, ATVs, boats and RVs.

“We have great plans in store for AutoParts4Less.com and we can’t wait to share them with the automotive community as we launch this new platform,” says Christopher Davenport, president and founder of Auto Parts 4Less, Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. “The e-commerce landscape is booming with so much to explore and now automotive parts customers will have a more convenient way to shop for the best products at the lowest prices.”

AutoParts4Less.com additional features that will be rolled out over the coming months includes:

Zip Code Locator/Local Pickup , which allows buyers to find the nearest store to save on shipping costs; and

, which allows buyers to find the nearest store to save on shipping costs; and Instant Pay, a function for sellers which releases their funds almost instantly, compared to other marketplaces that can hold funds for up to two weeks.

“The automotive parts retail industry is massive. It is highly fragmented with not only brick and mortar retailers but with an increasing number of online sellers as well. With that said, it is one of the few remaining industries that is not represented by a flagship brand, online or brick and mortar.” said Tim Armes, President and CEO of the Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. “As such, our goal is for AutoParts4less.com to one day soon be the go-to brand in the industry where consumers can shop and easily find the parts they need from a large portion of these retailers and be able to purchase them at a competitive price while doing so”.

To learn more about AutoParts4Less.com, please visit AutoParts4Less.com .

About AutoParts4Less.com

AutoParts4Less.com is a stand-alone multi-vendor online marketplace entirely dedicated to automotive parts. The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) website, AutoParts4Less.com, will be offering buyers and qualified sellers a wide range of automotive parts for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles and RV’s on a single platform.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, product or services development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, or general economic risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. No information in this press release should be construed in any way whatsoever as an indication of the Company’s future stock price, revenues, or results of operations, including the launch of our new website. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct (i) its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or (ii) those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.