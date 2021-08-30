checkAd

Ziopharm Oncology Appoints Kevin S. Boyle, Sr., as Chief Executive Officer and Announces other Executive Promotions

30.08.2021   

Mr. Boyle brings over 20 years of executive business leadership in CEO, CFO and operational leadership roles

Strong track record of successfully guiding companies and creating shareholder value through disciplined capital management and achievement of milestones

Raffaele Baffa MD, Ph.D. appointed Head of Research and Development in addition to Chief Medical Officer

Adam Levy, Ph.D., MBA appointed Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Conference call scheduled for today at 4:30 pm EDT

BOSTON and HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZIOP), today announced the appointment of Kevin S. Boyle, Sr. as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective today. As previously planned, Heidi Hagen, Interim CEO, is returning to her position as a member of the Board of Directors (the “Board”). Mr. Boyle has also been named to the Board. In addition, today the Company has announced promotions within its senior leadership.

Mr. Boyle has over 20 years of experience in leading businesses in competitive and transformative situations and has a strong track record of delivering shareholder value. He is also an accomplished capital markets professional with strong banking relationships cultivated by raising over $2.0 billion in equity and debt capital over his career. Most recently, Mr. Boyle was CEO of Kuur Therapeutics (formerly known as Cell Medica Ltd.), leading the company through a successful transformation, culminating in a $185 million acquisition in May 2021 by Athenex, a global biopharma company focusing on the development and commercialization of cancer therapies.

The appointment of Mr. Boyle and the elevation of roles and responsibilities for select executives continue the Board’s actions to solidify the senior leadership team, move the Company forward and execute on its distinctive cell therapy platform and potentially groundbreaking cancer therapies.

“On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, we welcome Kevin to the Company,” said James Huang, Executive Chairman. “During the robust search process, the Board was pleased to interview a number of very strong candidates. The Board was deliberative, and considered candidates from big pharma to small biotechs, and Kevin rose to the top of the list during the process. Kevin brings tremendous business experience with his operational expertise, strong financial acumen, and an ability to drive disciplined capital allocation. He has a strong track record of successfully guiding companies, both in and out of the biotech sector, through critical periods in their growth trajectories. In particular, his work at Kuur demonstrated his operational expertise in effectively managing a business with capital constraints and demanding timelines. We have the right science and scientific team to deliver, and we are confident that we now have the right person to successfully lead the Company forward towards clinical and business success.”

