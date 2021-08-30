checkAd

Quisitive Announces BMO Credit Facility and Retires Existing Credit Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 14:30  |  37   |   |   

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft Cloud Services and Payment Solutions Provider, is pleased to announce that it has paid out and retired its existing credit facility with a Canadian Schedule 1 Chartered Bank (the “Bank”) and has entered into a new credit facility with a syndicate led by Bank of Montreal (“BMO”) and including Desjardins Capital Markets ("DCM") pursuant to the terms of a loan agreement entered into between the Company, certain material subsidiaries of the Company, as guarantors, BMO, as administrative agent (“BMO”) and the lenders party thereto (the “Lenders”) dated August [27], 2021 (the “Loan Agreement”).

The Loan Agreement provides for a five-year term loan of US$70,000,000 (the “Term Loan”) and a revolving loan facility of up to US$5,000,000 (the “Revolving Facility”), with all debts, liabilities, and obligations of the Company and guarantors under the Term Loan and Revolving Facility collaterally secured by a first-ranking security interest in all of the present and future undertaking, property and assets of the Company and its material subsidiaries. The Term Loan has an uncommitted accordion feature by which the Company may request increases in principal under the Term Loan up to a maximum amount of US$35,000,000. The proceeds from the Term Loan were used to payout and retire the existing debt obligations of the Company with the Bank, with the balance expected to be used to finance future permitted acquisitions. The proceeds from the Revolving Facility are expected to be used by the Company to fund working capital requirements in the ordinary course.

Interest on the Term Loan is payable on a monthly basis based on a price grid which ranges depending on the Company’s total senior debt to EBITDA ratio. The Revolving Facility is repayable with monthly interest consistent with the Term Loan rates. The Loan Agreement will be filed under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

“Our partnership with BMO is an important step forward as we look to further our vision across our business, but especially with an emphasis on our growing Payment Solutions organization and future M&A. BMO brings an expansive U.S. footprint, significant expertise in the payments industry, and will be an overall excellent financial partner to the Quisitive strategy,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “This agreement builds on our strong financial position to enable future M&A and support our accelerating growth.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quisitive Announces BMO Credit Facility and Retires Existing Credit Facility TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft Cloud Services and Payment Solutions Provider, is pleased to announce that it has paid out and retired …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
KBC Group: KBC Bank Ireland sells substantially all of its remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio
CNH Industrial signs agreement to acquire excavator manufacturer Sampierana S.p.A
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
Adevinta (ASA): Q2 2021 interim report 
Goliath Drills 35.72 Meters* Grading 6.37 g/t Gold Equivalent (4.46 g/t Au and 122.13 g/t Ag) at ...
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
ContextVision: Assessing a Digital Pathology spin-off with a listing on Euronext Growth
ValOre Expands 2021 Drill Program to Test High-Grade PGE Discoveries:
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...