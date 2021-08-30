LifeMD Partners With Prescryptive Health, Expanding Convenience and Affordability for Patients

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced its strategic partnership with Prescryptive Health (Prescryptive), a healthcare technology company empowering consumers by improving the way healthcare is delivered. The partnership is expected to accelerate growth for both companies by combining LifeMD’s expanding direct-to-patient telehealth brands and soon-to-launch primary care platform with Prescryptive’s best-in-class digital pharmacy fulfillment and e-prescribing technology platform.

Strategic partnership provides LifeMD with a vertically integrated, best-in-class pharmacy fulfillment and e-prescribing technology platform and immediate access to nationwide pharmacy network

The partnership will enable LifeMD to:

Leverage a nationwide network of partner pharmacies to improve delivery times for prescription and over-the-counter products creating an enhanced patient experience with a strengthened technology and fulfillment platform;

Dramatically expand the catalogue of medications available to users of the LifeMD platform;

Offer a prescription drug discount card program to its primary care patients, expanding access to important medications from over 50,000 pharmacies;

Expand into additional condition-specific offerings; and

Further augment its soon-to-launch primary care platform with best-in-class digital pharmacy capabilities.



Through Prescryptive’s network and technology, patients of LifeMD’s affiliated providers will gain access to a nationwide network of 50,000 pharmacies, including specialty and mail-order outlets. This, in turn, will strengthen LifeMD’s order fulfillment capabilities and dramatically increase convenience for its patients, especially for urgent medications. The strategic partnership advances LifeMD closer to its vision of delivering a fully comprehensive telehealth experience with a pharmacy infrastructure that provides peerless delivery times across all its telemedicine offerings.

“Pharmacy is a pillar of healthcare. At LifeMD, our goal is to make healthcare more affordable, more convenient, and more transparent. This Prescryptive partnership represents a major step forward towards that goal across our brands and emerging primary care platform,” said LifeMD Founder and CTO Stefan Galluppi. “Americans fill about six billion prescriptions each year. Through this partnership, we’re capable of offering massive price and rebate pass-throughs to patients that are on the LifeMD platform,” Galluppi said.