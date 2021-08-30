NRC Group CFO Resigns, Moves to Another Company
(PLX AI) – NRC Group CFO Dag Fladby resigns to take the same position at Norconsult.Will stay in place until Feb. 28 at latest
- (PLX AI) – NRC Group CFO Dag Fladby resigns to take the same position at Norconsult.
- Will stay in place until Feb. 28 at latest
