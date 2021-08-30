checkAd

To mark International Shark Day, Qatar Tourism has captured striking imagery of one of the world's largest migrations of the endangered whale shark

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 14:41  |  27   |   |   

DOHA, Qatar, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark International Shark Day on 30 August, Qatar Tourism captured striking imagery of one of the world's largest migrations of the endangered whale shark off the northeast coast of Qatar. Every year the whale sharks congregate in Qatari waters to fine-dine on tuna eggs, essentially caviar, enjoying the cooler waters off the Arabian Gulf. Photo Credit: Qatar Tourism / Photographer Azzam Al Mannai, Qatar

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism's Press Office on:

+974 7034 8963 | pressoffice@visitqatar.qa 

About Qatar:

Qatar is a peninsula surrounded by the Arabian Gulf in the heart of the Middle East, with 80% of the earth's population within a six-hour flight. Ranked the safest country in the world in 2020 by Numbeo, Qatar welcomes all travellers, and guests from over 85 countries can enter visa-free. Qatar has an incredible variety of easily accessible tourist attractions, a plethora of fauna and flora including Whale Sharks and the majestic national animal the Arabian Oryx, and most experiences are a unique combination of cultural authenticity and modernity. From iconic museums to high-rise restaurants, from thrilling desert adventures to world-famous events including none other than the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, there is something for all types of travellers and budgets.

About Qatar Tourism:

Qatar Tourism is the official government body responsible for the development and promotion of tourism in Qatar, facilitating the sector's exponential growth. Qatar is a destination where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in arts, culture, sports, and adventure, catering to family and business visitors, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism seeks to boost the entire tourism value chain, grow local and international visitor demand, attract inward investment, and drive a multiplier effect across the domestic economy. The Qatar Tourism Strategy 2030 sets an ambitious target to attract over six million international visitors a year by 2030, making Qatar the fastest growing destination in the Middle East. 

Web: www.visitqatar.qa

Twitter: @VisitQatar

Instagram: @VisitQatar

Related Images

qatar-tourism.jpg
Qatar Tourism

qatar-tourism.jpg
Qatar Tourism




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

To mark International Shark Day, Qatar Tourism has captured striking imagery of one of the world's largest migrations of the endangered whale shark DOHA, Qatar, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - To mark International Shark Day on 30 August, Qatar Tourism captured striking imagery of one of the world's largest migrations of the endangered whale shark off the northeast coast of Qatar. Every year …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Calterah Securing a DOW Deal with Its mmWave Radar AiP Chip
Mobile Payment Market Size Worth $273.1 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 31.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
NORECO: Arrival of Tyra Topsides
Victims, Lawyers call for ICC to open War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity Investigation into ...
VFS Global to expand Philippines ePassport Renewal Centre network to nine new countries
Surge Protection Devices Market Size Worth $4.41 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Moonbug Entertainment and Sky Kids to Expand Blippi In The UK
Single-Use NPWT Devices Market Worth $1,673.1 Million by 2030 Says P&S Intelligence
Titel
Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size to Reach USD 1.12 Billion in 2027 | Increasing ...
DRIFE Hires Chief Scientist in 'big tech', Approaching $1 Billion Valuation After Historic Launch
Thunes Enables Real-time Consumer Payments to Pakistan through a Partnership with Bank Alfalah
Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments ...
LyondellBasell Announces Retirement of Chief Executive Officer
Plant Protein Market Size to Reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028 from USD 10.28 Billion in 2020, with soy leading among source segments: Reports and Data
Prime Venture Partners Announces Fund IV of US$100 million, with a First Close of $75 million (INR ...
Face Mask Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Experts Expect Lithium Supply Will Keep Growing Along With Rising Electric Vehicle (EV) Demand
Growth in Demand for Pharmaceutical Products in lieu of the COVID-19 and increase in E-Commerce Activity across ME region, will drive Logistics Market in UAE: Ken Research
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...