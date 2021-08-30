VMware Named a Leader in Zero Trust Network Access by Global Analyst Firm

“Applications are moving to the cloud and employees are working from everywhere, rendering traditional security models for protecting the network perimeter obsolete,” said Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware. “Our Anywhere Workspace solutions, including VMware Secure Access, enable organizations to implement Zero Trust security by allowing only trusted devices and users to access applications hosted on premises or in the cloud. We believe this recognition by Forrester validates our strategy and we will continue to innovate in this area to support our customers’ journey to implementing an end-to-end Zero Trust security architecture.”

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced global market research firm Forrester has named VMware a leader in The Forrester New Wave: Zero Trust Network Access, Q3 2021. The report evaluated 15 zero trust network access (ZTNA) solutions, including VMware Secure Access.

According to The Forrester New Wave report, “Our evaluation found that VMware has superior inline security inspection and device posture security. VMware offers a broad set of inline security techniques like watermarking, risk scoring, and behavioral analysis. VMware’s ZTNA solution integrates well with its own endpoint protection as well as major third-party suites.”

VMware Anywhere Workspace brings together VMware Workspace ONE, VMware SASE and VMware Carbon Black Cloud to enable hybrid work. VMware Secure Access, as part of VMware Anywhere Workspace, integrates Workspace ONE endpoint management with VMware SASE capabilities, delivered from VMware’s global network of SASE points of presence (PoPs). This enables a modern, cloud-native approach to remote access with continuous authentication methodologies that:

Shrinks the attack surface

Enables consistent user experiences irrespective of where they are accessing enterprise data

Improves application performance by avoiding routing cloud/SaaS traffic through legacy solutions

Reduces additional management overhead and cost

