Hemp Fiber Market Projected To Reach $43.75 Billion By 2027

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Hemp fiber is majorly used in the textile and paper & pulp industry, due to its long and robust fibers as compared to cotton. Furthermore, being a renewable source material, its application has been increasing in many diverse industries such as construction, animal bedding, furniture, agriculture, and automobile. Additionally, its usage to obtain biofuels and bioplastic has been expected to increase its demand in the coming years.  Rising awareness among the consumers about the benefits of industrial hemp, increasing legalization to cultivate industrial hemp in many countries, and rising application of industrial hemp in diverse industries such as textile, pharmaceutical, food, beverage, personal care, furniture, construction & material, and paper is expected to drive the market for industrial hemp. Countries across the globe practice different levels of legalization for different types of hemp, the strict regulatory norms pertaining to the production and sales of industrial hemp across various states in the same country could be tedious for manufacturers and stakeholders to comply with.  A report from Verified Market Research said that Hemp Fiber Market, which was valued at USD 4.46 Billion in 2019, is projected to reach USD 43.75 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 33% from 2020 to 2027. Another report from Global Market Estimates agreed saying that the Hemp Fiber Market Will Grow With A High CAGR Value Through 2026   Active companies in the markets this week include:  Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCQB: GENH), Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) (TSX: TLRY), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) (TSX: WEED), Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX: TCNNF) (CSE: TRUL).

The Verified Report added: "Additionally, the regulations associated with hemp containing Cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol also remain highly varied from state to state, which further leads to complications associated with the trading of the commodity. The increasing legalization of the cultivation of hemp is prompting the manufacturers and research institutions to develop new products from industrial hemp. Biofuels is one such application, which is expected to have significant growth potential in the upcoming years. With the rise in the prices of oil, along with the growing concerns about global warming, biofuels have been gaining popularity."

