Bank of Southern California Names Lily Dastur Vice President, Senior Relationship Banking Manager

Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a commercial bank headquartered in San Diego, announced today that Lily Dastur has joined the company as Vice President, Senior Relationship Banking Manager. Based out of the company’s Irvine branch, she will be responsible for expanding Bank of Southern California’s market presence by actively seeking new business opportunities in the Orange County region.

Ms. Dastur is a longtime commercial banker with a wide range of industry experience covering financial analysis and management, corporate leasing, cash management, and more. Most recently, she served as Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager at Pacific Mercantile Bank, where she was responsible for soliciting, negotiating, underwriting, and coordinating the closing of complex commercial loans.