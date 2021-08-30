checkAd

Bank of Southern California Names Lily Dastur Vice President, Senior Relationship Banking Manager

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.08.2021   

Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a commercial bank headquartered in San Diego, announced today that Lily Dastur has joined the company as Vice President, Senior Relationship Banking Manager. Based out of the company’s Irvine branch, she will be responsible for expanding Bank of Southern California’s market presence by actively seeking new business opportunities in the Orange County region.

Ms. Dastur is a longtime commercial banker with a wide range of industry experience covering financial analysis and management, corporate leasing, cash management, and more. Most recently, she served as Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager at Pacific Mercantile Bank, where she was responsible for soliciting, negotiating, underwriting, and coordinating the closing of complex commercial loans.

Ms. Dastur holds an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh.

“Lily is a well-established and experienced banker with deep roots and a track record of successful performance in her market,” said Ross Macdonald, Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending Regional Manager. “The addition of Lily to our commercial banking team will be integral to strengthening and growing Bank of Southern California’s regional presence,” concluded Ross.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing commercial bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank’s solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Ventura County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, and Riverside County. For more information, please visit banksocal.com or call 844.BNK.SOCAL.




