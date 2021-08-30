checkAd

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. to Present at Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: JMSB) (the “Company”), will be presenting at the 2021 Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference on September 8, 2021. Representatives from the Company are scheduled to have ten virtual one-on-one meetings with certain institutional bank stock analysts and investors.

The presentation prepared for use during these meetings will be available on September 8 and can be accessed here.

About John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. John Marshall Bank (JMB) is one of the largest community bank headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, Rockville, Tysons, and Washington, D.C. and one loan production office in Arlington, Virginia. The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington DC Metro area. JMB offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers’ financial goals. Dedicated Relationship Managers serve as direct points-of-contact, providing subject matter expertise in a variety of niche industries including Charter and Private Schools, Government Contractors, Health Services, Nonprofits and Associations, Professional Services, Property Management Companies, and Title Companies. Learn more at www.johnmarshallbank.com.

