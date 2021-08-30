fuboTV to Launch Integrated Free-to-Play Games, FanView Live Stats With September South American Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifiers (CONMEBOL)

Starting September 2, fuboTV subscribers can seamlessly stream CONMEBOL matches, use FanView to monitor stats and scores next to and under a reduced-size video player and play free predictive games - all on one screen, using their remote control and without having to open another app. Both free games and FanView can be toggled on or off, letting consumers choose their live experience.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, will take its integrated predictive, free-to-play games and FanView live stats feature out of beta just in time for the September window of the South American Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches (CONMEBOL). fuboTV has exclusive streaming rights to CONMEBOL through March 2022.

fuboTV tested both features during the CONMEBOL match window in June. The integration of free games and FanView into the live soccer matches increased engagement - subscribers watched fuboTV for up to 37% more minutes (depending on platform) than those who did not engage.

The company will add two new features for the September 2 launch - users will be able to see where they place on a leaderboard for each game. They can also subscribe to notifications for latest updates.

Players who engage with CONMEBOL matches in September will earn points for every question answered correctly on every match day (September 2, 5 and 9). Players compete to earn the most points and win the $1,000 prize, subject to applicable rules.

Predictive, free-to-play games will be available on Android mobile, iOS mobile, Android TV, Fire TV, Roku and the web; FanView will be available on Android TV, Fire TV, LG TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox One’s family of devices and the web. fuboTV expects to roll out both features on additional devices.

Free-to-play games will mark the beginning of fuboTV’s innovative gaming roadmap as the company aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. In addition to free-to-play games, fuboTV’s subsidiary Fubo Gaming expects to launch Fubo Sportsbook, a comprehensive sports entertainment experience through sports betting, in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals.