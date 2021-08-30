New AMN Study Shows Growing Diversity of Languages Spoken in Healthcare Encounters

The new report is based on more than 110 million minutes of interpretation services the company provided over the last 12 months for patients in hospitals, medical groups, and other clinical settings.

In a clear sign of the nation’s growing diversity, more than 50 languages other than English are commonly used in daily encounters between patients and healthcare providers in the United States, according to the 2021 Healthcare World Languages Index compiled by AMN Languages Services, a division of AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN).

“The pattern is clear,” said Maureen Huber, President of AMN Healthcare Workforce Technology Solutions. “From Mandarin to Arabic to Swahili to Hmong, and many others, patients in U.S. healthcare facilities are speaking a broader array of languages than ever before.”

According to the report, the top ten most common languages nationally in healthcare encounters requiring interpretation are Spanish, languages commonly spoken in China (Mandarin and Cantonese), Vietnamese, Arabic, American Sign Language (ASL), Russian, Portuguese, Haitian Creole, and Korean.

By far the most frequently used language other than English, Spanish is spoken in 74% of non-English patient-healthcare provider encounters nationally. Hawaii (Mandarin), Vermont (Nepali) and Maine (Arabic) are the only three states in which Spanish is not the most spoken language other than English. Vietnamese is the second most spoken language, but when Mandarin and Cantonese are combined, the languages commonly spoken in China represent the second most spoken language other than English.

A Growing LEP Population

Huber noted recent U.S. Census Bureau data indicating that 67 million people in the United States now speak a language other than English at home – a number that has doubled since 1990 and tripled since 1980. This trend has resulted in a growing number of LEP patients – healthcare consumers with Limited English Proficiency who require interpretation services to ensure appropriate care. According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), language barriers put 9% of U.S. patients at risk for an adverse safety event. To ensure equal access to healthcare, Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act requires that interpretation services be provided to LEP patients at facilities that benefit from federal funding.