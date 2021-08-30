Lenovo and RealWear Join Forces to Bring Assisted Reality Solutions to Enterprise Customers

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY), a global technology leader, and RealWear , the world’s leading provider of assisted reality solutions for frontline industrial workers, today announced a global collaboration to bring assisted reality solutions to enterprise customers. The combined technologies and resources of both companies will enable customers to select, deploy and scale right-fit extended reality (XR) technologies worldwide.

RealWear HMT-1 with ThinkReality (Photo: Business Wire)

Extended Collaboration for the Global Enterprise XR Market

Under the collaboration, Lenovo has certified the RealWear HMT-1 devices for use on its ThinkReality platform, expanding frontline workers’ access to optimized, hands-free 2D applications. Additionally, Lenovo will offer RealWear’s HMT-1 family of assisted reality wearable devices through its global sales network.

A cloud and device-agnostic solution for enterprise deployments, ThinkReality is among the world’s most powerful and flexible enterprise XR software. The platform provides enterprise customers with advanced development and management tools, including a software development kit, content and device management services, enterprise integration, a robust developer portal, and ready-to-use microservices.

ThinkReality also includes turn-key certified solutions for vital XR applications from remote assistance, guided workflow and training to remote data visualization and design collaboration. Customers using devices on the ThinkReality platform have access to these common use case applications immediately without needing to spend additional time or money on content development.

With the addition of the RealWear HMT-1, Lenovo’s ThinkReality platform now supports a full range of solutions across the XR spectrum. These XR solutions include the ‘reality first, digital second’ experience of assisted reality through the RealWear HMT-1 to the ‘immersive but not isolating’ experience of the new ThinkReality A3 smart glasses and the ‘world-focused’ ThinkReality A6 with transparent lenses, as well as the fully immersive experience of virtual reality (VR) with the Lenovo Mirage VRS3 all-in-one VR headset.