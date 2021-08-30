checkAd

Zuora Management to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Events

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor events:

  • Deutsche Bank’s Virtual Technology Conference
    Presentation: Thursday, September 9, at 9:10 a.m. ET (6:10 a.m. PT)
  • Jefferies Virtual Software Conference
    Presentation: Wednesday, September 15, at 10:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. PT)

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-revenue process across billing, collections and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Ford, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xplornet and Zoom. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

2021 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Zuora, Subscribed, Subscription Economy, Powering the Subscription Economy, and Subscription Economy Index are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zuora, Inc. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies.

