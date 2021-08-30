Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $3.7 Million in Orders from the U.S. Army for Mobile Satellite Equipment

August 30, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, it was awarded $3.7 million of additional funding on the U.S. Army’s previously announced task order award to provide ongoing system refurbishments, sustainment services and baseband equipment. This most recent funding continues to support the sustainment of the U.S. Army’s family of ground satellite terminals, to include spare parts, repairs, upgrades, refurbishments, logistics and engineering services, and training.

“These orders further illustrate Comtech’s continued commitment to our U.S. military customers,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.