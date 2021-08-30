checkAd

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $3.7 Million in Orders from the U.S. Army for Mobile Satellite Equipment

August 30, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, it was awarded $3.7 million of additional funding on the U.S. Army’s previously announced task order award to provide ongoing system refurbishments, sustainment services and baseband equipment. This most recent funding continues to support the sustainment of the U.S. Army’s family of ground satellite terminals, to include spare parts, repairs, upgrades, refurbishments, logistics and engineering services, and training.

“These orders further illustrate Comtech’s continued commitment to our U.S. military customers,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions to customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

