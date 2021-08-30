Next Generation Inspection & Metrology Platform Selected by Major Semiconductor Manufacturers

Neon was selected for its high production throughput combined with advanced vision systems to maximize inspection yield. Neon is configured with true infrared imaging for subsurface crack detection on silicon and 3D metrology capability for precise measurements.

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that its Neon inspection and metrology platform was selected by another large integrated device manufacturer for several of its global manufacturing sites. Introduced in 2019, Neon is optimized for small, fragile semiconductors used in mobility, automotive, consumer, industrial and medical applications. Through the first eight months of 2021, Cohu received orders for Neon totaling $33 million from multiple customers, primarily for inspection and metrology of advanced packages and bumped dies.

Chris Bohrson, senior vice president of Cohu’s Global Customer Group, commented, “The Neon selection and production ramp with multiple customers and sites globally reinforces Cohu’s focus on providing innovative inspection and metrology products in support of our customers’ advanced packaging development and fast production ramps. Neon’s success is a key contributor to our growing inspection and metrology business projected to achieve approximately $70 million revenue in 2021.”

About Neon:

Neon can handle fragile wafer-level chip-scale products at high speed, maintaining high operational efficiency while inspecting small devices. Neon features extended process integration capabilities and can be configured with infrared and visual micro-scale defect inspection modules, and is also equipped with an external loader unloader to integrate with factory robots for customers adopting Industry 4.0 initiatives.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors. Additional information can be found at www.Cohu.com.

