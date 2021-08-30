Granite REIT Completes C$500 Million Green Bond Offering

The Debentures were offered on an agency basis by a syndicate of agents co-led by Scotia Capital Inc. and RBC Capital Markets. DBRS Morningstar and Moody’s Investor Service, Inc. have provided Granite with credit ratings of “BBB (high)” with a stable trend, and “Baa2”, respectively, relating to the Debentures. The Debentures were sold pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated August 26, 2021 under Granite’s amended and restated base shelf prospectus dated November 26, 2020.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“ Granite ” or the “ REIT ”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Granite REIT Holdings Limited Partnership (“ Granite LP ”) has completed its previously announced offering (the “ Offering ”) of C$500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.194% Series 6 senior unsecured debentures due August 30, 2028 (the “ Debentures ”). The Debentures are guaranteed by Granite and Granite REIT Inc. The Debentures are Granite’s second green bond issuance pursuant to its Green Bond Framework.

Granite LP intends to use an amount equal to the net proceeds of the Offering to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, expenditures associated with Eligible Green Projects as described in the Granite Green Bond Framework, which is available on Granite’s website at https://granitereit.com/sustainability.

Through a cross currency interest rate swap, Granite LP has exchanged the Canadian dollar denominated principal and interest payments for U.S. dollar denominated principal and interest payments, resulting in an effective fixed interest rate of 2.096% for the seven-year term of the Debentures.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 119 investment properties representing approximately 51.3 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

