Save Foods Appoints Dariela Farcas as PR & IR Director

Communications Expert Will Be Responsible For all Corporate Communications

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods (Nasdaq: SVFD) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agri-food-tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure food safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, today announced that it has appointed Dariela Farcas as Director of Public Relations and Investor Relations.

In this role, Dariela will be responsible for leading the Company’s investor and public relations programs, providing the investment community and other stakeholders with an accurate presentation of Save Foods’ products, growth strategy, business performance and market outlook.

David Palach, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented on the appointment, “I am so pleased that Dariela has agreed to join our team as Director of PR & IR .As a newly listed Nasdaq company, it is critical that we continue to provide clear and consistent information to all of our stakeholders, investors, customers, the financial markets, the media and the general public. Dariela’s experience in strategic planning and brand development, as well as her ability to communicate in English, Spanish and Hebrew, will be a major asset for the Company as we work to build market awareness with a broader audience.”

Ms. Farcas added, "I am very excited to be a part of Save Foods, the work they do is so important. A safe and nutritious food supply is critical to our ability to feed the growing world population, but it’s also imperative that we do so in a cost effective and sustainable way, so we don’t continue to negatively impact the environment.”

“Save Foods’ products not only address these concerns from field to table, but they do it efficiently and without a trace of toxic residue. I look forward to contributing all of my skills, experience and as we work to communicate these qualities across all media platforms and channels,” Ms. Farcas concluded.

Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Farcas’ experience included serving as a content manager at a digital advertising agency, brand manager for a clothing retailer and strategic planning analyst intern at BBDO. She earned her Bachelor of Social Communications and Advertising from the Pontificia Universidad Católica in Santiago, Chile.

About Save Foods

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agrifoodtech industry: food waste & loss and food safety. Save Foods is dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Save Foods’ initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing citrus, avocado, pears, bell peppers and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods’ products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe, natural, and healthy product. For more information visit our website at https://savefoods.co/, the content of which is not a part of this press release.

