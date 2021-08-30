checkAd

GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 28, 2021

GGTOOR is Shattering Records-86.5% Growth Over Last Month

THOMASVILLE, GEORGIA, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.,”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces GGToor reports another record-shattering month, with over 6,700 total registrations among the tournaments offered for the month of August! (That's an 86.5% increase over the month before!)

Discord membership growth also continues to soar, with a net growth of over 2,500 members in August - blowing past the 10,000 mark and ending the month just under 12,000 total members! To put this into perspective, it took well over a year to get close to 10,000 discord members, and then here in August, we added 1,000 new members over the course of about a single week!

John V. Whitman Jr. had this to say about the Company’s growth, “I am the founder/CEO/Chairman and President of GGToor, Inc., and as close as I am to every aspect of our business, I still am blown away with how explosive our Company is. It is an absolute privilege to inform shareholders, and the public in general, of growth of 86% in just 30-days. This Company is on Fire, and we could not be prouder to share our success without shareholders.”

eSports has hit this stratosphere in large part because of the growth in the social components of gaming and live streaming. Video gaming-specific streaming platforms like Twitch, YouTube Gaming and Facebook give fans a direct connection to the players and teams, while more mainstream socials have allowed those connections to flourish. The pop-culturalization of the eSports industry has helped power the explosions in eSports investment and revenues. As a result, the industry has seen a huge uptick in investment from venture capitalists, and more recently, from private equity firms.

GGToor.com is growing in the eSports scene as an alternative for those that want to start and become a pro gamer. Our web development team is creating new and exciting features including algorithms to capture player statistics to match opponents on the same skill level, or, to face advanced level competition, based on the strategy of each event's Tournament Organizer.

This weekend's Legends of Runeterra tournament featured an amazing lineup of casters, including MajiinBaeLOR, Sqweeby, DucklingLOR, eMOEtional, FaintHD, and Monte_Xrsito. Viewership was amazing thanks to well-known competitors in the field, along with amazing raids from top streamers in the community such as Swimstrim. With many new cards and a new region released just 4 days beforehand, players were excited to try new cards and strategies for the first time in a tournament setting. In the open rounds, we saw Strong decks from previous seasons such as Zoe / Lee Sin, Virgo Ionia, and Sivir / Akshan Demacia, as well as from new decks like Scion/ Daven, and Fizz Nami Pnz. 

