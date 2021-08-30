Sonoro Reports Surface Sampling Exposed Multiple Vein Windows Over 750 Meter Extension to Buena Suerte and El Colorado Zones
Assays of 17 High-Grade Samples Reported 2.5 g/t Au to 14.3 g/t Au
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) is pleased to report additional
assay results from the ongoing surface sampling program at the Company’s Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora State, Mexico. 275 new samples were assayed, bringing the total for the current
sampling program to 1,567 samples over four mineralized corridors as described in the Company’s news release dated July 20, 2021.
The new results further confirmed material extensions of up to 750 meters over two southern linear structural corridors at the Buena Suerte and El Colorado zones. The sampling results also revealed oxide gold mineralized “windows” among the two southern structural corridors. The windows were accessed via recently built road cuts and drill site excavations and future sampling will investigate potential continuation and extensions.
Surface rock samples were collected from several well-defined vein and gold mineralized structures by channel sampling perpendicular across measured veins and wall rocks with sample lengths ranging from 0.4 to 2.0 meters. Assay results from 17 samples returned grades between 2.5 and 14.3 grams of gold per tonne (“g/t Au”). The image below illustrates five high-priority window targets for the upcoming drilling program as each demonstrated strong stockwork quartz veining and outlined broad zones of gold and silver mineralization.
Analysis of approximately 284 surface samples collected during the current program from the El Colorado/La Ventana and Buena Suerte/San Quintin corridors confirm the southern extensions of the vein trends with numerous parallel sheeted veins and quartz veinlet stockwork. All samples were given equal weighting.
Sample highlights from the El Colorado/La Ventana Corridor:
- Window A, approximately 100 meters by 130 meters along strike, with 39 samples averaging 0.36 g/t Au and 0.6 grams of silver (“g/t Ag”), including one sample grading 8.6 g/t Au.
- Window B, approximately 300 meters by 280 meters along strike, with 39 samples averaging 0.63 g/t Au and 4.8 g/t Ag, including one sample grading 4.9 g/t Au over 1 meter and another sample grading 3.7 g/t Au over 1.2 meters.
- Window C, approximately 300 meters by 50 meters oriented northeast perpendicular to the northwest-oriented regional vein trends, with 51 samples
averaging 0.76 g/t Au and 1.9 g/t Ag.
