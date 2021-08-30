Sonoro Reports Surface Sampling Exposed Multiple Vein Windows Over 750 Meter Extension to Buena Suerte and El Colorado Zones

Assays of 17 High-Grade Samples Reported 2.5 g/t Au to 14.3 g/t Au

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) is pleased to report additional assay results from the ongoing surface sampling program at the Company’s Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora State, Mexico. 275 new samples were assayed, bringing the total for the current sampling program to 1,567 samples over four mineralized corridors as described in the Company’s news release dated July 20, 2021.



The new results further confirmed material extensions of up to 750 meters over two southern linear structural corridors at the Buena Suerte and El Colorado zones. The sampling results also revealed oxide gold mineralized “windows” among the two southern structural corridors. The windows were accessed via recently built road cuts and drill site excavations and future sampling will investigate potential continuation and extensions.