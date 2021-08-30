checkAd

Sonoro Reports Surface Sampling Exposed Multiple Vein Windows Over 750 Meter Extension to Buena Suerte and El Colorado Zones

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

Assays of 17 High-Grade Samples Reported 2.5 g/t Au to 14.3 g/t Au

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) is pleased to report additional assay results from the ongoing surface sampling program at the Company’s Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora State, Mexico. 275 new samples were assayed, bringing the total for the current sampling program to 1,567 samples over four mineralized corridors as described in the Company’s news release dated July 20, 2021.

The new results further confirmed material extensions of up to 750 meters over two southern linear structural corridors at the Buena Suerte and El Colorado zones. The sampling results also revealed oxide gold mineralized “windows” among the two southern structural corridors. The windows were accessed via recently built road cuts and drill site excavations and future sampling will investigate potential continuation and extensions.

Surface rock samples were collected from several well-defined vein and gold mineralized structures by channel sampling perpendicular across measured veins and wall rocks with sample lengths ranging from 0.4 to 2.0 meters. Assay results from 17 samples returned grades between 2.5 and 14.3 grams of gold per tonne (“g/t Au”). The image below illustrates five high-priority window targets for the upcoming drilling program as each demonstrated strong stockwork quartz veining and outlined broad zones of gold and silver mineralization.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

https://sonorogold.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Map-of-Five-High-Pri ...

Analysis of approximately 284 surface samples collected during the current program from the El Colorado/La Ventana and Buena Suerte/San Quintin corridors confirm the southern extensions of the vein trends with numerous parallel sheeted veins and quartz veinlet stockwork. All samples were given equal weighting.

Sample highlights from the El Colorado/La Ventana Corridor:

  • Window A, approximately 100 meters by 130 meters along strike, with 39 samples averaging 0.36 g/t Au and 0.6 grams of silver (“g/t Ag”), including one sample grading 8.6 g/t Au.
  • Window B, approximately 300 meters by 280 meters along strike, with 39 samples averaging 0.63 g/t Au and 4.8 g/t Ag, including one sample grading 4.9 g/t Au over 1 meter and another sample grading 3.7 g/t Au over 1.2 meters.
  • Window C, approximately 300 meters by 50 meters oriented northeast perpendicular to the northwest-oriented regional vein trends, with 51 samples averaging 0.76 g/t Au and 1.9 g/t Ag.
    Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sonoro Reports Surface Sampling Exposed Multiple Vein Windows Over 750 Meter Extension to Buena Suerte and El Colorado Zones Assays of 17 High-Grade Samples Reported 2.5 g/t Au to 14.3 g/t AuVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) is pleased to report additional …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
KBC Group: KBC Bank Ireland sells substantially all of its remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio
CNH Industrial signs agreement to acquire excavator manufacturer Sampierana S.p.A
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
Adevinta (ASA): Q2 2021 interim report 
Goliath Drills 35.72 Meters* Grading 6.37 g/t Gold Equivalent (4.46 g/t Au and 122.13 g/t Ag) at ...
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
ContextVision: Assessing a Digital Pathology spin-off with a listing on Euronext Growth
ValOre Expands 2021 Drill Program to Test High-Grade PGE Discoveries:
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...