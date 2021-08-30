checkAd

Stereotaxis and MicroPort EP Collaborate to Advance Innovation and Adoption of Robotic Electrophysiology in China

ST. LOUIS and SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) and Shanghai Microport EP Medtech Co., Ltd. (“MicroPort EP”) today announced a broad collaboration to advance technology innovation and commercial adoption of robotics in electrophysiology in China.

The agreement brings together MicroPort EP’s commercial and product leadership in China’s electrophysiology market with Stereotaxis’ advanced Robotic Magnetic Navigation technology. As part of the collaboration, MicroPort EP will become the exclusive distributor of Robotic Magnetic Navigation technology for electrophysiology in China. MicroPort EP will also pursue regulatory approvals for Stereotaxis’ latest innovations including the Genesis RMN system and proprietary magnetic ablation catheter. The companies will integrate Stereotaxis’ robotic systems with MicroPort EP’s Columbus mapping system, allowing physicians to benefit from the combination of both technologies. Both parties will also work together to develop a family of cardiac ablation and diagnostic catheters.

“I am very excited by the promise of this collaboration,” said Prof. Jin Qi of Ruijin Hospital in Shanghai. “Having completed nearly 2,000 robotic ablations, I deeply understand the value of robotic technology and appreciate how this partnership will expand broad access to these benefits for hospitals, physicians and their patients across China.”

The agreement further advances MicroPort EP’s pivotal role in China’s electrophysiology market by enabling it to develop and offer a highly differentiated product portfolio. The agreement builds upon the increasing interest and adoption Stereotaxis has experienced in China, is expected to significantly accelerate adoption, and supports Stereotaxis’s strategy of building a robust open ecosystem of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies used with Robotic Magnetic Navigation. The agreement’s term extends through 2028.

“Stereotaxis and MicroPort EP are delighted to enter into this strategic collaboration and are confident it will benefit both companies along with the electrophysiologists and arrhythmia patients we serve,” said David Fischel, CEO of Stereotaxis and Dr. Sun Yiyong, President of MicroPort EP. “We look forward to providing China’s electrophysiology community with highly innovative and differentiated products that leverage Robotic Magnetic Navigation technology. This will both strengthen the importance of robotics and reinforce the key role of MicroPort EP in this rapidly growing and underserved market.”

