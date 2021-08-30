Brownie’s Marine Group Joins Coastal Conservation Clean-up Hosted by Force Blue & Pepsi Stronger Together

“Teaming up with Force Blue to be able to support both ocean conservation and our veterans was a special day for our Brownie’s team. These are the missions that Brownie’s Marine Group should be involved in. It was great to participate in the event with athletes from the Professional Fighters League and Mack Hollins from the Miami Dolphins, who all safely dove with our 3-D buoys. We look forward to supporting their next event on the west coast of Florida in just a few weeks.” Said Chris Constable, CEO of Brownie’s Marine Group.

Pompano Beach, FL, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BWMG), a leading developer, manufacturer, and distributor of tankless dive equipment as well as high-pressure air and industrial compressors in the marine industry, attended a coastal conservation clean-up hosted by Force Blue & Pepsi Stronger Together in Lauderdale-by-the-sea on Monday, August 23.

“Joining this event with Force Blue was inspiring for our team. The Force Blue crew is doing amazing work and we aim to follow their footsteps as we join the ocean conservation movement, promoting a bright future for our oceans,” says Blake Carmichael, CEO of BLU3, Inc.

Blake added “I expect our BLU3 products to introduce millions of new divers to the underwater world in the years to come, and along that journey we will have the opportunity to empower each of those divers to become citizen scientist and advocates of ocean conservation. People protect what they love, and loving the ocean is easy. BLU3 products are the steppingstone to getting new people underwater so they can love and protect the underwater world for generation to come.”

“We enjoyed connecting with Brownie’s Marine Group, a company that strives to make a positive difference in the maritime industry, during our Coastal Conservation Clean-up. They donated 23 3D buoys to our combat veterans for our reef dive in Lauderdale-by-the-sea. The promotion of safety and goal to eliminate pollution caused by dive flags, resonates with our mission to preserve and restore the ocean, reefs and ultimately the planet,” says Angelo Fiore, Director of Diving Operations and Training Director, Force Blue.

Angelo added “Having Brownie’s Marine Group present during our upcoming event in Anna Maria Island is going to be a huge bonus for our divers and the event itself. We are looking forward to teaming up with Brownie’s for future missions that align with keeping our oceans blue and our planet green.”