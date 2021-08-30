checkAd

R-Three Technologies Announces Plans to Develop All-New ‘R3T’ Drink Line in Partnership With Langers Juice Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021   

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  via NewMediaWire R-Three Technologies Inc. (OTC under symbol RRRT) is proud to announce the development of their brand new line of “R3T” beverage products in partnership with Langers Juice Company. Our ‘R3T’ line of products will be organically innovative and will be one of the best and healthiest choice for consumers, with only the finest and organic ingredients specifically chosen  to enhance performance. Former Wells Fargo Business Development Executive, Keith Hastings, has been brought on to oversee this project, and as the new Executive in Charge, will oversee the operation of our latest beverage products in close association with Bruce and David Langer of the Langers Juice company. 

Family-owned Langer Juice Company, Inc., has maintained its status as a leading player in the highly competitive juice industry, with its apple juice being deemed as best tasting by Taster’s Choice panel. They produce beverages in many of the high volume categories that include apple, cranberry, grape, citrus, pomegranate, and tropical blends.

R-Three Technologies has partnered with Langers Juice Company in the past to create the ‘Giddy Up’ fruit energy drink. Giddy Up offers 16 and 8.4 ounces of all-natural flavor energy drinks that contain Vitamin B3, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, and a variety of the world’s best natural fruit tastes in the following flavors: Cherry Pear, Peach Mango, Blueberry Lemonade, Orange Pineapple, Apple Berry, Strawberry Kiwi. 

Now, R-Three Technologies is set to produce a new line of healthy and nutritional beverage products. Our research team is currently working closely with the Langers brothers to develop our very own “R3T” beverages with an invigorating burst of flavor in every sip.

After our previous collaboration on the energy drink, ‘Giddy Up’, we are honored to further continue our collaboration with R-Three Technologies. As a notable juice brand, we shall use our best efforts to advise and inform team members, as well as oversee the production and development of this new line alongside Keith Hastings to reach a high level of success,” stated David Langer, President of Langer Juice Company. 

Lance Davis, Executive Director of Business Development for R3T says: “I am honored to be working with Langer Juice Company and have immense gratitude for the continuous support they have offered for our projects. I am proud of all my team members who are diligently working on the development of our new beverages to ensure they will be up to the highest standard of quality. Moving forward, we hope to garner nothing but success in enriching the livelihood of our consumer base.”

