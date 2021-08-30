Cryo-Cell International Announces Uplisting to The Nasdaq Capital Market

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryo-Cell International has met Nasdaq’s stringent financial, liquidity and corporate governance listing requirements. As a result, Cryo-Cell will be listed on Nasdaq as of Tuesday, August 31st 2021. This is expected to improve the liquidity of Cryo-Cell common stock, broaden its institutional shareholder base and ultimately enhance long-term shareholder value.

Cryo-Cell’s Chairman of the Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer, David Portnoy, stated: “I am pleased to announce Cryo-Cell’s uplisting to Nasdaq, a major financial milestone that the Company had been considering, as previously stated several months ago. I believe that the significant gap between Cryo-Cell’s current market valuation and our intrinsic value should narrow as our visibility in the investment community grows, and this is a step in that direction.” Cryo-Cell International has transformed in 2021 from being a profitable cord blood bank to a fully integrated, biopharmaceutical company that is expected to provide much needed access to experimental treatments for patients at the upcoming Cryo-Cell Institute for Cellular Therapies.

About Cryo-Cell International, Inc.

Founded in 1989, Cryo-Cell International, Inc. is the world’s first private cord blood bank. More than 500,000 parents from 87 countries have entrusted Cryo-Cell International with their baby’s cord blood and cord tissue stem cells. In addition to its private bank, Cryo-Cell International has a public banking program in partnership with Duke University. Cryo-Cell’s public bank has provided cord blood for more than 600 transplantations and operates cord blood donation sites across the U.S in prominent hospitals such as Cedars–Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles and Baptist Hospital in Miami. Cryo-Cell’s facility is FDA registered, cGMP-/cGTP-compliant and licensed in all states requiring licensure. Besides being AABB accredited as a cord blood facility, Cryo-Cell was also the first U.S. (for private use only) cord blood bank to receive FACT accreditation for adhering to the most stringent cord blood quality standards set by any internationally recognized, independent accrediting organization. Cryo-Cell owns the exclusive rights ‎to PrepaCyte-CB, the industry’s most advanced cord blood processing technology.