Syneos Health to Present at the 2021 Baird Global Healthcare Conference

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Alistair Macdonald and Chief Financial Officer Jason Meggs are scheduled to present at the 2021 Baird Global Healthcare Conference on September 15, 2021, at 1:25 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the event, along with an archived audio replay of the presentation, will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.syneoshealth.com.