Support Continues to Grow for CSX/Pan Am Merger

U.S. Senator Angus King (I-ME) recently offered his support for the merger, recognizing CSX’s “agreements to continue the support of passenger rail service” in addition to looking forward to investment benefits this acquisition may bring to Maine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) announced today that support for its pending merger with Pan Am Railways Inc. (Pan Am) continues to grow as several additional letters of support were recently filed with the Surface Transportation Board (STB), bringing the total to more than 100 pro-merger comments.

More than 100 comments show support from key constituencies all over New England, including both U.S Senators from Maine

Senator King’s support follows that of his colleague - Maine Senator Susan Collins - who previously weighed in, hailing the benefits to passenger rail service in her state, and saying the merger “has the potential to bring significant benefits to Maine. Many Maine businesses rely on rail traffic to deliver raw materials and transport products.”

Also in the latest batch of supportive letters is the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) which cited how CSX’s planned investments to the Pan Am infrastructure will benefit the state, freight shippers, and passenger rail.

CSX “has shown a commitment to safety and has indicated to CTDOT that it will invest in and modernize the Pan Am infrastructure, which will make the New England Rail network more efficient and safer for freight and passenger operations. Safety is a top priority for CTDOT, and we look forward to these improvements,” wrote Richard Andreski, CTDOT public transportation chief.

Connecticut’s letter for support follows that of the Northern New England Passenger Rail Association (NNEPRA) which, after coming to a resolution on a few issues related to station locations and maintenance concerns, also submitted a letter of support.

NNEPRA Executive Director Patricia Quinn wrote, “This transaction, and the physical and operational improvements CSX has indicated it will make, has the potential not only to sustain and enhance the safe operation of passenger and freight rail service in Maine and New Hampshire, but also to preserve and protect the substantial financial investments which have enabled NNEPRA and its partners to achieve success to date and set the stage for even greater economic opportunities and public benefits in the future.”