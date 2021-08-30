checkAd

Nano Dimension to Unveil Fabrica 2.0 System at 2021 RAPID + TCT Event

globenewswire
30.08.2021   

Micro Additive Manufacturing System Will Be Available for Public Access

Sunrise, Florida, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), an industry leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) and Printed Electronics (PE) manufacturing system provider, announced today that the Fabrica 2.0 Micro Additive Manufacturing (AM) System (Fabrica 2.0) will be exhibited at the RAPID + TCT event, to be held on  September 13-15, 2021 in Chicago, USA. The public will be able to see the innovative printing system in action, as well as inspect an array of manufactured high precision, high quality parts.

Fabrica 2.0, which has been developed by Nano Dimension’s Fabrica Group (acquired by Nano Dimension in April 2021), is used in the areas of micron level resolution of medical devices, micro-optics, semi-conductors, micro-electronics, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), micro fluidics, and life sciences, making products such as casings for micro-electronics, micro springs, micro actuators and micro sensors, and numerous medical components such as micro valves, micro syringes, and surgical devices.

Nano Dimension’s Fabrica 2.0 3D printing system enables the industry-wide drive towards miniaturization. Fabrica 2.0 micro-AM technology lifts the lid for designers and manufacturers in their quest to embrace the inherent advantage of the AM, including the ability to build complex parts in small, medium, and high volumes in a timely and cost-effective fashion.

The technology is based on a Digital Light Processor (DLP) engine. It achieves repeatable micron levels resolution by combining DLP with patented adaptive optics. The Fabrica 2.0 is engineered with an array of sensors, allowing a closed feedback loop, and uses proprietary materials which can achieve very high accuracy while remaining a cost-effective mass-manufacturing solution.

Dr. Jon Donner, General Manager and Head of Sales for Nano Dimension’s Fabrica Group, stated, “We are excited to finally be able to convene face-to-face meetings. We are happy to support RAPID + TCT 2021 as we all to emerge from the lockdowns that have affected countries across the world. This is the first time that we’ll exhibit the Fabrica 2.0 at a trade event. It will be fantastic to be able to show attendees the amazing parts that our technology can produce, and the levels of detail and tolerance attainment that are now possible with additive manufacturing. If up until today you have figured that the only route to market for volume production of micro precision plastic parts is micro molding, meet us at RAPID + TCT 2021 and we will change your industry knowledge! We have the power to influence your product development process.”

