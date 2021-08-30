Check Point Software Technologies Acquires Avanan, the fastest growing cloud email and collaboration security company, to redefine security for cloud email

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally, today announced the acquisition of Avanan, the fastest growing cloud email security company. Avanan technology provides the highest level of security for emails and SaaS collaboration suites. Avanan will integrate into the Check Point Infinity consolidated architecture to deliver the world’s most secure email security offering. Utilizing patented technology designed and built for cloud email environments, this will be the only unified solution in the market to protect remote workforce from malicious files, URLs and Phishing across email, collaboration suites, web, network, and endpoint.

Email technologies have evolved and transitioned from on premise solutions to the cloud. With 95% of cyber-attacks targeting enterprise networks are caused by successful spear phishing, the cloud email threat landscape has never been wider. The amount of phishing attacks doubled in 2020 , with every Microsoft Office 365 user in the world attacked at least once.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the move to remote work continue to fuel the adoption of cloud office systems and the use of other collaboration suites beyond email (e.g. Teams, Slack, OneDrive), expanding users’ exposure to cyber-attacks even more. This expanded threat landscape requires a new approach to email security since conventional solutions built for on-premises email have failed to adapt for the cloud. Legacy email solutions (SEG) impair native security tools, are blind to cloud threats, and cannot protect collaboration suites.

Avanan, founded in 2015, is the world’s fastest growing cloud-email security vendor. The company developed a patented application-programming interface (API) solution to stop email threats before arriving to the inbox (inline), for both internal and external emails using AI based engines. With over 100 employees, it protects more than 5000 customers and over 2.5 million inboxes. The solution deploys in minutes like an app and is configured in a few clicks.