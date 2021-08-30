checkAd

EV Biologics Updates on NFT Warrant Dividend Distribution

Autor: Accesswire
30.08.2021, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp, (OTC Pink:YECO), today updated shareholders with further details about its NFT Warrant Dividend distribution.The Company is currently finalizing its filing with FINRA, and then will …

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp, (OTC Pink:YECO), today updated shareholders with further details about its NFT Warrant Dividend distribution.

The Company is currently finalizing its filing with FINRA, and then will have its transfer agent issue the dividend Warrant through DTC. As previously announced, YECO's shareholders-of-record on July 30, 2021, will receive a Warrant to exercise their right to accept ownership of the NFT.

The Company will distribute one (1) Warrant for every 100 shares of YECO common stock held. Each Warrant will be exercisable for one (1) NFT worth $300. Shareholders will have until (December 1, 2021) to exercise their Warrant(s) to receive their NFT(s). Shareholders possessing less than 100 shares will not be eligible for this special dividend.

The Company will confirm when the Warrant is distributed.

About the Company

EV Biologics (formerly Yulong Eco-Materials Limited) is a Wyoming, USA domiciled Biotechnology Company, intent on developing and enhancing the intrinsic therapeutic activity of mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) secreted factors, as well as targeted delivery of bioactive molecules using engineered exosomes. The company is working to optimize cell lines for production of native bioactive nanoparticles and to establish an exosome engineering platform to enhance specific therapeutic activity. Initially, these novel regenerative products will be produced for preclinical research on a number of clinical indications. Using proprietary and patentable technologies, the Company is creating exclusive IP and IT inherent in these bioengineered products. Further product development will be focused on investigation of novel stem cell-derived biopharmaceuticals designed for specific clinical conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

YECO has 7.22 million shares issued and outstanding with a float of 1,016,375 shares.

Contact:

Dennis Burns
Investor Relations
Tel (567)237-4132
dburns@nvestrain.com

For more information on EV Biologics please visit:

www.evbiologics.com

SOURCE: EV Biologics, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661944/EV-Biologics-Updates-on-NFT-Warrant- ...

Yulong Eco-Materials Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EV Biologics Updates on NFT Warrant Dividend Distribution NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp, (OTC Pink:YECO), today updated shareholders with further details about its NFT Warrant Dividend distribution.The Company is currently finalizing its filing with FINRA, and then will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Battery Metals Corporation Announces the Appointment of Ryan Melsert as CEO
Sinopec Records 2021 Interim Net Profit RMB 40.0 Billion Better than Pre-pandemic Level Maintain ...
SPI Energy Files Design Patent for Solar Retractable Roof in EdisonFuture Electric Pickup
XPhyto Launches First Commercial Biosensor for Oral Disease
Jaguar Identifies Significant Greenstone Belt Extension In the Iron Quadrangle, Brazil
CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Applies for Agricultural Hemp License in Arizona
Empower Clinics Reports 1,005% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in Q2 2021
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Graphite One Announces Update on Timing of Closing Second Tranche of $12 Million Brokered Private ...
New Research from Globe Small Cap Research Unveils SUIC Milestones and Reveals New Insights About ...
Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor ...
Findit Features Members US Air Purifiers, Hip Hop Bling, and GTX Corp Who Utilize Findit Marketing ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21EV Biologics Briefs Shareholders on Market Cap Peer Comparison
Accesswire | Analysen
09.08.21EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Accesswire | Analysen