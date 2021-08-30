ADM to Convene Independent Dialogue at UN Food Systems Summit

As part of the first-ever UN Food Systems Summit, ADM (NYSE: ADM) will host an Independent Dialogue, Innovating Today for the Food System of Tomorrow , on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.

Will Cannon, Iowa corn and soy farmer;

Sarah Carlson, agronomist, Practical Farmers of Iowa;

Margaret Henry, director, Sustainable Agriculture, PepsiCo;

Greg Morris, president, Agricultural Services and Oilseeds, ADM;

Debbie Reed, executive director, Ecosystem Market Services Consortium; and

Moderator Katy Askew, senior editor, Food Navigator.

Across the food and agriculture supply chain, stakeholders are coming together to find new ways to ensure food security, advance sustainable development, address climate change, and safeguard biodiversity. This session will explore how producers, NGOs, governments and more are working together to launch new solutions, from advancements in regenerative agriculture to sustainable, plant-based products, that are strengthening the resilience of the global food system and ensuring an abundant future.

The event will take place online. Registration is available here.

