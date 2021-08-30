checkAd

Four-Person Advisor Team Joins UBS in Santa Barbara, CA

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 15:00  |  29   |   |   

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that a four-person advisor team have joined the firm in Santa Barbara, California. The team is led by Financial Advisor Mark Brenner, CIMC, and also includes Financial Advisor Kip Paulson, CFA, Senior Wealth Strategy Associate Shawn Hill, CFP, and Registered Client Associate Nathan Cha. Together, they will focus on serving the holistic wealth management needs of high-net-worth clients, executives and business owners in Santa Barbara, as well as other locations across the U.S.

“We’re pleased to welcome Mark, Kip, Shawn, and Nathan to UBS as we continue to grow our presence in the Santa Barbara market,” said Jaron Singletary, West Los Angeles Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “Their level of professionalism and dedication to helping clients build and maintain multi-generational wealth is exceptional and will help us further our commitment to serving the Santa Barbara community.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu UBS Group AG!
Long
Basispreis 14,04€
Hebel 10,40
Ask 1,25
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 16,82€
Hebel 10,25
Ask 1,43
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Mark Brenner joins UBS as a Financial Advisor and Portfolio Manager, after more than twelve years at Merrill Lynch. He has more than 30 years of industry experience and prides himself on helping clients define their wealth as the experiences they have and the legacy they leave. Brenner holds a Bachelor’s degree from Westminster College in Aerospace Aviation and holds the Certified Investment Management Consultant (CIMC) designation. He is a competitive skier and an active member of the community with his wife and two children.

Kip Paulson joins UBS as a Financial Advisor and Portfolio Manager, after previously serving in a similar role for nearly four years at Merrill Lynch. Paulson has roughly 18 years of industry experience, including 10 years as a sell-side equity research analyst covering tech and media stocks at Cantor Fitzgerald. He began his career as a public accountant and valuation consultant in the Bay Area at Deloitte, and holds the Certified Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Paulson graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Economics and Philosophy from U.C. Santa Barbara, with election to Phi Beta Kappa. He was born and raised in San Jose and lives in Santa Barbara with his wife and two daughters.

Seite 1 von 2
UBS Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Four-Person Advisor Team Joins UBS in Santa Barbara, CA UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that a four-person advisor team have joined the firm in Santa Barbara, California. The team is led by Financial Advisor Mark Brenner, CIMC, and also includes Financial Advisor Kip Paulson, CFA, Senior Wealth …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline in 2 Days:   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings ...
Masimo SafetyNet Alert Launches in Western Europe
 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene ...
ICL Expanding Specialty Product Offerings to Meet Growing Demand from Electric Vehicle Battery ...
DoubleVerify To Acquire EMEA-Based Ad Verification Company, Meetrics
Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Executive Management Promotions
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, ISS, Recommends Xeris ...
Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a Life Sciences Company Developing Therapeutics and Diagnostics for ...
Vapotherm Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for HVT 2.0 Next Generation Platform
Catalent to Extend Leadership in Rapidly Growing Nutraceuticals Market with Proposed $1 Billion ...
Titel
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:30 UhrTwo UBS Advisors in Boston, MA, Named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top 250 Wealth Advisors List
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21UBS Declares Quarterly Coupon Payments on Exchange Traded Note: AMUB
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 33/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
19.08.21Goldman Sachs schnappt sich Vermögensverwaltung der NN Group
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21ANALYSE: JPMorgan bleibt optimistisch für Aktien - Neues EuroStoxx-Jahresziel
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
14.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 32/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
09.08.21UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21UBS Announces Completion of the Index Succession for Two ETNs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Neuer Bafin-Chef Branson will Aufsichtsbehörde von 'Weltklasse'
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Polizei räumt Blockade von Klimaaktivisten vor Banken in Zürich
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten