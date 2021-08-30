Four-Person Advisor Team Joins UBS in Santa Barbara, CA

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that a four-person advisor team have joined the firm in Santa Barbara, California. The team is led by Financial Advisor Mark Brenner, CIMC, and also includes Financial Advisor Kip Paulson, CFA, Senior Wealth Strategy Associate Shawn Hill, CFP, and Registered Client Associate Nathan Cha. Together, they will focus on serving the holistic wealth management needs of high-net-worth clients, executives and business owners in Santa Barbara, as well as other locations across the U.S.

“We’re pleased to welcome Mark, Kip, Shawn, and Nathan to UBS as we continue to grow our presence in the Santa Barbara market,” said Jaron Singletary, West Los Angeles Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “Their level of professionalism and dedication to helping clients build and maintain multi-generational wealth is exceptional and will help us further our commitment to serving the Santa Barbara community.”