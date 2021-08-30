Four-Person Advisor Team Joins UBS in Santa Barbara, CA
UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that a four-person advisor team have joined the firm in Santa Barbara, California. The team is led by Financial Advisor Mark Brenner, CIMC, and also includes Financial Advisor Kip Paulson, CFA, Senior Wealth Strategy Associate Shawn Hill, CFP, and Registered Client Associate Nathan Cha. Together, they will focus on serving the holistic wealth management needs of high-net-worth clients, executives and business owners in Santa Barbara, as well as other locations across the U.S.
“We’re pleased to welcome Mark, Kip, Shawn, and Nathan to UBS as we continue to grow our presence in the Santa Barbara market,” said Jaron Singletary, West Los Angeles Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “Their level of professionalism and dedication to helping clients build and maintain multi-generational wealth is exceptional and will help us further our commitment to serving the Santa Barbara community.”
Mark Brenner joins UBS as a Financial Advisor and Portfolio Manager, after more than twelve years at Merrill Lynch. He has more than 30 years of industry experience and prides himself on helping clients define their wealth as the experiences they have and the legacy they leave. Brenner holds a Bachelor’s degree from Westminster College in Aerospace Aviation and holds the Certified Investment Management Consultant (CIMC) designation. He is a competitive skier and an active member of the community with his wife and two children.
Kip Paulson joins UBS as a Financial Advisor and Portfolio Manager, after previously serving in a similar role for nearly four years at Merrill Lynch. Paulson has roughly 18 years of industry experience, including 10 years as a sell-side equity research analyst covering tech and media stocks at Cantor Fitzgerald. He began his career as a public accountant and valuation consultant in the Bay Area at Deloitte, and holds the Certified Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Paulson graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Economics and Philosophy from U.C. Santa Barbara, with election to Phi Beta Kappa. He was born and raised in San Jose and lives in Santa Barbara with his wife and two daughters.
