Travelers Institute Announces Fall 2021 Virtual Programming

“Our upcoming lineup covers a wide range of topics that are relevant to both individuals and businesses – from politics and new legislation to public health issues, cybersecurity and technology advancements,” said Woodward. “We’re looking forward to hearing from our experts this season as they share their perspectives on these pressing issues and help us more effectively navigate a world of constant change.”

The Travelers Institute , the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV ), today announced its “Wednesdays with Woodward” fall schedule. The webinar series, which launched in 2020, will be hosted by Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute and Executive Vice President of Public Policy at Travelers.

The series kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 8 and features a discussion with David Wasserman, one of the country’s top political forecasters and Senior Election Analyst for The Cook Political Report. The webinar will include an in-depth analysis of the 2020 census results, demographic changes across the U.S., redistricting efforts and what those trends might mean for future elections.

“I’m excited to join the Travelers Institute for a data-driven discussion,” said Wasserman. “With new census data, control of Congress on a knife-edge and redistricting just ahead, there couldn’t be a better time to dive into the numbers.”

All events are free and open to the public, and participants can register on the Travelers Institute website. Programs include:

Sept. 8 – “U.S. Census, Redistricting, and Rethinking Demographic and Political Trends” with David Wasserman, Senior Election Analyst for The Cook Political Report.

“U.S. Census, Redistricting, and Rethinking Demographic and Political Trends” with David Wasserman, Senior Election Analyst for The Cook Political Report. Sept. 22 – “High Risk? Marijuana Legalization and Roadway Safety” with Matt Moore, Senior Vice President, Highway Loss Data Institute; Christy Thiems, Senior Director, American Property Casualty Insurance Association; and Bill Zielinski, Senior Vice President, Product Management & Analytics, Personal Insurance, Travelers.

“High Risk? Marijuana Legalization and Roadway Safety” with Matt Moore, Senior Vice President, Highway Loss Data Institute; Christy Thiems, Senior Director, American Property Casualty Insurance Association; and Bill Zielinski, Senior Vice President, Product Management & Analytics, Personal Insurance, Travelers. Oct. 6 – “The Fight Against Cyber Crime – from Prevention to Prosecution” with Edward Chang, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Connecticut, U.S. Department of Justice; and Jeff Klenk, President, Bond & Specialty Insurance, Travelers.

“The Fight Against Cyber Crime – from Prevention to Prosecution” with Edward Chang, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Connecticut, U.S. Department of Justice; and Jeff Klenk, President, Bond & Specialty Insurance, Travelers. Oct. 20 – “The Tech-Enabled Insurance Claim Revolution” with Patrick Gee, Senior Vice President, Auto and Property Claim, Travelers.

“The Tech-Enabled Insurance Claim Revolution” with Patrick Gee, Senior Vice President, Auto and Property Claim, Travelers. Oct. 27 – “The Changing Risk Landscape: Underwriting for the New Normal” with Rick Keegan, Chief Underwriting Officer, Travelers.

“The Changing Risk Landscape: Underwriting for the New Normal” with Rick Keegan, Chief Underwriting Officer, Travelers. Nov. 3 – “The Pandemic-Era Opioid Crisis: Where Are We Now? How Can We Break the Cycle?” with Sabrina Spitaletta, Senior Director, Center for Public Health, Milken Institute; and Rich Ives, Vice President, Business Insurance Claim, Travelers.

For more information about the Travelers Institute or the “Wednesdays with Woodward” schedule of events, please visit Travelers.com/Travelers-Institute.

About the Travelers Institute

The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc., engages in discussion and analysis of public policy topics of importance to the insurance marketplace and to the financial services industry more broadly. The Travelers Institute draws upon the industry expertise of Travelers’ senior management as well as the technical expertise of many of Travelers’ underwriters, risk managers and other experts to provide information, analysis and solutions to public policymakers and regulators. Travelers is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210830005365/en/