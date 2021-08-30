checkAd

Travelers Institute Announces Fall 2021 Virtual Programming

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 15:06  |  25   |   |   

The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), today announced its “Wednesdays with Woodward” fall schedule. The webinar series, which launched in 2020, will be hosted by Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute and Executive Vice President of Public Policy at Travelers.

“Our upcoming lineup covers a wide range of topics that are relevant to both individuals and businesses – from politics and new legislation to public health issues, cybersecurity and technology advancements,” said Woodward. “We’re looking forward to hearing from our experts this season as they share their perspectives on these pressing issues and help us more effectively navigate a world of constant change.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Travelers Companies!
Long
Basispreis 151,24€
Hebel 14,17
Ask 0,92
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 173,38€
Hebel 13,60
Ask 1,04
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The series kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 8 and features a discussion with David Wasserman, one of the country’s top political forecasters and Senior Election Analyst for The Cook Political Report. The webinar will include an in-depth analysis of the 2020 census results, demographic changes across the U.S., redistricting efforts and what those trends might mean for future elections.

“I’m excited to join the Travelers Institute for a data-driven discussion,” said Wasserman. “With new census data, control of Congress on a knife-edge and redistricting just ahead, there couldn’t be a better time to dive into the numbers.”

All events are free and open to the public, and participants can register on the Travelers Institute website. Programs include:

  • Sept. 8 – “U.S. Census, Redistricting, and Rethinking Demographic and Political Trends” with David Wasserman, Senior Election Analyst for The Cook Political Report.
  • Sept. 22 – “High Risk? Marijuana Legalization and Roadway Safety” with Matt Moore, Senior Vice President, Highway Loss Data Institute; Christy Thiems, Senior Director, American Property Casualty Insurance Association; and Bill Zielinski, Senior Vice President, Product Management & Analytics, Personal Insurance, Travelers.
  • Oct. 6 – “The Fight Against Cyber Crime – from Prevention to Prosecution” with Edward Chang, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Connecticut, U.S. Department of Justice; and Jeff Klenk, President, Bond & Specialty Insurance, Travelers.
  • Oct. 20 – “The Tech-Enabled Insurance Claim Revolution” with Patrick Gee, Senior Vice President, Auto and Property Claim, Travelers.
  • Oct. 27 – “The Changing Risk Landscape: Underwriting for the New Normal” with Rick Keegan, Chief Underwriting Officer, Travelers.
  • Nov. 3 – “The Pandemic-Era Opioid Crisis: Where Are We Now? How Can We Break the Cycle?” with Sabrina Spitaletta, Senior Director, Center for Public Health, Milken Institute; and Rich Ives, Vice President, Business Insurance Claim, Travelers.

For more information about the Travelers Institute or the “Wednesdays with Woodward” schedule of events, please visit Travelers.com/Travelers-Institute.

About the Travelers Institute

The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc., engages in discussion and analysis of public policy topics of importance to the insurance marketplace and to the financial services industry more broadly. The Travelers Institute draws upon the industry expertise of Travelers’ senior management as well as the technical expertise of many of Travelers’ underwriters, risk managers and other experts to provide information, analysis and solutions to public policymakers and regulators. Travelers is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

Travelers Companies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Travelers Institute Announces Fall 2021 Virtual Programming The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), today announced its “Wednesdays with Woodward” fall schedule. The webinar series, which launched in 2020, will be hosted by Joan Woodward, President of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline in 2 Days:   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings ...
Masimo SafetyNet Alert Launches in Western Europe
 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene ...
ICL Expanding Specialty Product Offerings to Meet Growing Demand from Electric Vehicle Battery ...
DoubleVerify To Acquire EMEA-Based Ad Verification Company, Meetrics
Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Executive Management Promotions
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, ISS, Recommends Xeris ...
Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a Life Sciences Company Developing Therapeutics and Diagnostics for ...
Vapotherm Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for HVT 2.0 Next Generation Platform
Catalent to Extend Leadership in Rapidly Growing Nutraceuticals Market with Proposed $1 Billion ...
Titel
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.08.21Travelers Chairman and CEO Issues Statement on White House Cybersecurity Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 33/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
07.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 31/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen