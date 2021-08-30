A primary insider in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) has sold shares in Equinor ASA:

Stig Lægreid, board member in Equinor ASA, has on 30.08.2021 sold 1,870 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 189.1938 per share.

Details of the sale of shares are set forth in the attached notification.