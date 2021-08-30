checkAd

Invacare’s Educational Program Receives International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) Designation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 15:12  |  20   |   |   

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) announced today that its well-established industry leading educational program received the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) designation. Effective immediately, all courses which offer continuing educational units (CEU) from Invacare, Motion Concepts, Matrx, Alber and Pindot will carry IACET accreditation.

“We are honored and excited to further expand our educational programs by offering accredited training to our providers and clinicians on a wide range of content. By seeking input from our stakeholders, our program will continuously evolve and reflect the latest industry trends and best practices,” commented Joost Beltman, senior vice president and general manager, North America for Invacare.

The rigorous application process, which included extensive evaluation by the IACET Commission, took a year to complete and confirmed that Invacare’s educational curriculum is of the high quality.

IACET is a global board that ensures the quality and consistency of educational CEUs through strict guidelines and is a proven model for learning process excellence. Accreditation is good for five years from the date of the initial designation. Each course is developed following the IACET/ANSI standard.

About Invacare Corporation

Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.invacare.com.

Invacare Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Invacare’s Educational Program Receives International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) Designation Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) announced today that its well-established industry leading educational program received the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) designation. Effective immediately, all courses …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline in 2 Days:   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings ...
Masimo SafetyNet Alert Launches in Western Europe
 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene ...
ICL Expanding Specialty Product Offerings to Meet Growing Demand from Electric Vehicle Battery ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Executive Management Promotions
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, ISS, Recommends Xeris ...
DoubleVerify To Acquire EMEA-Based Ad Verification Company, Meetrics
Vapotherm Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for HVT 2.0 Next Generation Platform
Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a Life Sciences Company Developing Therapeutics and Diagnostics for ...
Catalent to Extend Leadership in Rapidly Growing Nutraceuticals Market with Proposed $1 Billion ...
Titel
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.08.21Invacare Corporation to Participate at September Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Invacare Reports Strong Results for Second Quarter 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Invacare Corporation to Participate in the 6th Annual Needham Virtual Med Tech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Invacare Corporation Introduces the Invacare AVIVA STORM RX, a Next Generation Rear Wheel Drive Power Wheelchair
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten