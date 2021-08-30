FORTUNE 500 HEALTH CARE CUSTOMER EXPANDS USE OF DATA443 SENSITIVE CONTENT MANAGER PLATFORM FOR RANSOMWARE-FREE CONTENT SHARING TO HOSPITAL SUB-BOARD MANAGEMENT TEAMS

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc . (“Data443” or the “Company”) ( OTCPK : ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, has expanded services for its Sensitive Content Manager platform (formerly “ARALOC”) with a long-standing client, a Fortune 500 non-profit healthcare provider based in the Southeast United States.

Data443’s ransomware-free industry-leading board governance software, which provides real-time communication, administration agenda building, and presentation management with full encryption and custom security access controls, continues to deliver capabilities to leading vendors in almost every business segment – from healthcare to education, professional sports teams, financial services, and others. Sensitive Content Manager is also available in a recently announced product bundle, including the award-winning Data Identification Manager and Ransomware Recovery Manager.

Jason Remillard, CEO and founder of Data443 commented, “We are pleased to deliver expanded services to this valued client, which operates 11 hospitals, more than 300 medical office locations, and over 120 other medical facilities. Their 25,000 employees and over 200,000 patients per year rely on our capabilities. Expanding our Sensitive Content Manager platform into these hospital sub-boards will provide them with the technology needed for secure and controllable access and delivery of confidential information. We’re thrilled that they continue to trust our platform, and this expansion is a testimony of that trust,” concluded Remillard.

