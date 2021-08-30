checkAd

FORTUNE 500 HEALTH CARE CUSTOMER EXPANDS USE OF DATA443 SENSITIVE CONTENT MANAGER PLATFORM FOR RANSOMWARE-FREE CONTENT SHARING TO HOSPITAL SUB-BOARD MANAGEMENT TEAMS

High-risk data must be kept confidential, and securely segmented – financial and patient data protection is paramount


RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, has expanded services for its Sensitive Content Manager platform (formerly “ARALOC”) with a long-standing client, a Fortune 500 non-profit healthcare provider based in the Southeast United States.

Data443’s ransomware-free industry-leading board governance software, which provides real-time communication, administration agenda building, and presentation management with full encryption and custom security access controls, continues to deliver capabilities to leading vendors in almost every business segment – from healthcare to education, professional sports teams, financial services, and others. Sensitive Content Manager is also available in a recently announced product bundle, including the award-winning Data Identification Manager and Ransomware Recovery Manager.

Jason Remillard, CEO and founder of Data443 commented, “We are pleased to deliver expanded services to this valued client, which operates 11 hospitals, more than 300 medical office locations, and over 120 other medical facilities. Their 25,000 employees and over 200,000 patients per year rely on our capabilities. Expanding our Sensitive Content Manager platform into these hospital sub-boards will provide them with the technology needed for secure and controllable access and delivery of confidential information. We’re thrilled that they continue to trust our platform, and this expansion is a testimony of that trust,” concluded Remillard.

For more information on Sensitive Content Manager’s capabilities, please visit us at: data443.com/products/sensitive-content-manager.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), is an industry leader in All Things Data Security, providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, network, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. Its suite of products and services is highlighted by:
(i) Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager, built for the modern enterprise, its capabilities are designed to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state, without any end user or IT Administrator efforts;
(ii) Data Identification Manager (previously marketed as ClassiDocs and FileFacets), the Company’s award-winning data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD and GDPR compliance in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data within corporate networks, servers, content management systems, email, desktops and laptops;

