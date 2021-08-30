HC2 Holdings Adopts Tax Benefits Preservation Plan to Protect Tax Attributes and Stockholder Value

As of December 31, 2020, HC2 had approximately $170.3 million of federal NOLs and $175.3 million of Section 163j interest limitation carryforwards available to offset its future taxable income. However, if the Company were to experience an ownership change as defined in Section 382 of the Code, its ability to utilize these tax attributes would be substantially limited. Generally, an “ownership change” occurs if the percentage of the Company’s stock owned by one or more of its “five-percent stockholders” (determined under Section 382) increases by more than 50 percentage points over a rolling three-year period. The Tax Benefits Preservation Plan is intended to reduce the likelihood of such an ownership change at HC2 by deterring any person or group from acquiring beneficial ownership of 4.9% or more of HC2’s outstanding common stock.

The Tax Benefits Preservation Plan is similar to those adopted by other public companies with significant NOLs. The Tax Benefits Preservation Plan is designed not to limit any action that the Board determines to be in the best interest of HC2 and its stockholders, and will help to ensure that the Board remains in the best position to discharge its fiduciary duties and protect these valuable assets.

Under the Tax Benefits Preservation Plan, HC2 will distribute to holders of its common stock rights to purchase fractional shares of a new Series B Preferred Stock, with each fractional share functionally equivalent to one share of common stock. The rights will initially trade with the Company’s common stock and will generally become exercisable only if a person (or any persons acting as a group) acquires 4.9% or more of HC2’s outstanding common stock. If the rights become exercisable, all holders of rights (other than any triggering person) will be entitled to acquire shares of common stock at a discount or the Company may exchange each right held by such holders for one share of common stock. Under the Tax Benefits Preservation Plan, any person which currently owns 4.9% or more of the Company's common stock may continue to own its shares of common stock but may not acquire any additional shares without triggering the Rights Plan (other than acquiring a de minimis amount). The Company's Board of Directors has the discretion to exempt any person or group from the provisions of the Tax Benefits Preservation Plan.