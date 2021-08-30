Unrivaled Brands Issues UMBRLA Audits and Pro Forma Results Following Close of Merger on July 1st

Based on the pro forma results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2021, combined revenue of Unrivaled and UMBRLA, Inc. is $16.6 million, which is more than triple Unrivaled’s Q1 revenue of $5.1 million. This represents an annual revenue run rate for the combined company of $66.3 million. At the same time, the merger resulted in almost a doubling of assets, from $107.1 million to $197.0 million.

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (formerly Terra Tech Corp.) (OTCQX: UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company"), a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California, Oregon, and Nevada, today reported UMBRLA, Inc.’s audited financial statements for the two prior fiscal years as well as the pro forma combined results of operations.

Frank Knuettel, Chief Executive Officer of Unrivaled Brands stated, “Not only does the merger dramatically increase our revenues, as we have previously indicated, but UMBRLA’s net margins are considerably stronger. Importantly, this is before the benefits of the consolidation, for both revenue and operating costs, that this merger is expected to yield in coming quarters. On the revenue side, we can drive more branded product sales through the additional dispensaries and on the cost side, expect cost savings from the elimination of some duplicative overhead. Further, on a combined basis, our second quarter revenues increased noticeably, partially based on the synergies this merger provided as well as better dispensary merchandising and operations management.

“With additional growth during the year expected to result in combined revenue in excess of $70 million, we expect the acquisition of Silver Streak Solutions and People’s (both are expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021) to add considerably to our 2022 revenue. On a combined basis, we believe 2022 revenue will exceed $130 million, and we expect to be cash flow positive. While we have considerable work to do in opening our dispensaries in Los Angeles, Riverside and Santa Ana and our cultivation facility in Oakland, as well as expanding our distribution footprint with additive third party brands, we have a clear vision and path to demonstrable revenue growth and profitability.”